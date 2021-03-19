Chinese and US diplomats engage in a war of words

The United States and China reprimanded each other of their policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration .The deeply strained relations of the two global enemies was on public display for all to see during the meeting’s opening session in Alaska.This happened on Thursday.

The United States, immediately accused China for “grandstanding” and violating the meeting’s protocol, had been looking for a change in attitude from China which had earlier this year expressed hope for a new begining to their bad relations.On the eve of the talks, Beijing had predicated what would be a controversial meeting, with its ambassador to Washington saying the United States was full of imagination if it thinks China will compromise.

In a heated exchange in front of cameras, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan opened their meeting with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi .”We will discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, economic coercion of our allies,Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability,” Blinken said in public remarks at the top of the first meeting.

Yang replied with a 15-minute speech in Chinese while the U.S. side waited for translation, speaking out about what he said was the United States’ struggling democracy, poor treatment of minorities and criticizing its foreign and trade policies.”The United States uses its military force and financial hegemony to carry out long arm jurisdiction and suppress other countries.It abuses so-called notions of national security to obstruct normal trade exchanges, and incite some countries to attack China.Let me say here that in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.The U.S. side was not even qualified to say such things, even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people.”

Following the debate, a senior U.S. administration official told China had immediately “violated” agreed-to protocol, which was two minutes of opening remarks by each of the principals.”The Chinese delegation … seems to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance,” the official saidreporters in Alaska.The United States would continue with its meeting as planned, the official said.He added that “exaggerated diplomatic presentations often are aimed at a domestic audience.”