“Israeli Hero”; Naked, life-sized statue of Israel PM erected in the city center

Tel Aviv: Nude statue of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was erected in the city center. The incident took place in Israel. A nude statue of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been erected in Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The bronze statue was found in the city. The municipal authorities who came to the notice of the incident demanded that the statue must be removed. The statue was replaced as soon as possible.

A board reading “Israeli Hero” was found near the statue. According to local media reports, the statue of Netanyahu’s face was five feet high and weighed six tons. However, the maker of the statue has not yet been identified. The investigation has been intensified for the person who created this statue. The new statue appeared just before the new election next week. Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister for 14 years, holds the record for being Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.