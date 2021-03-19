Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, and Mehul Choksi all are coming back to India to face law; Finance Minister

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi will be extradited to India to face the law. “Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi all of them are coming back to face the law of this land…One after other everybody is coming back to this country to face the law of this country,” Ms. Sitharaman said while responding to a discussion on Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Rajya Sabha.

The Finance Minister was responding to a question on the Insurance Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over ?9,000 crores involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle Choksi fled the country allegedly after committing fraud in the public sector lender Punjab National Bank. Modi is accused of committing fraud of $2 billion (around ?14,500 crore) in the PNB.