Watching Netflix for 30 mins is as bad for planet as driving 6 kms

A report by scientists at the prestigious Royal Society in the UK has opined that HD video streaming on a smartphones give about eight times more emissions than standard definition (SD). We are aware of the toxic effect of automobiles to the plant because of the carbon dioxide and other emissions. But most of us may be surprised that binging on favorite series on Netflix for close to an hour is also harmful to the planet. We were not aware of something like this until we came across a report by Royal Society .The report by scientists at the prestigious Royal Society in the UK claims that watching a smartphone generates about eight times more emissions than standard definition (SD).

Another research conduct by Maxime Efoui-Hess of the Shift Project opined that streaminga 30-min show on a streaming app like Netflix could produce as much carbon dioxide as driving 6 km in a car. Meanwhile,the streaming app Netflix is not quite certain about the findings of the two of the research groups. The streaming giant has shared details about its carbon footprint.

The researchers of the Royal Society had urged online platforms and regulators to limit streaming resolution and set the default to SD to reduce per capita carbon emissions and combat climate change. “Arguably decisions on limiting streaming resolution should be taken by platforms and regulators,” the report says, rather than consumers. The report had stated that the digital sector’s estimated percentage of global emissions ranges from 1.4% to 5.9% of the net total.

Read more – Soft signal controversy erupts over Surya kumar Yadav dismissal

Netflix had earlier stated that one hour of streaming on its platform emits lesser than 100gms of Carbon dioxide equivalent. That is definitely less than driving the car for around 6kms. Netflix had used the tool called DIMPACT which has been created by the researchers of the University of Bristol.