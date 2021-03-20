5 killed in explosion at chemical factory

At least five people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory. The blast took place at Gharda Chemicals in an industrial area in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra on Saturday morning.

The rescue team has rescued around 40 to 50 people who were stuck inside the company. Injured have been rushed to the nearby civil hospital. Critically injured were shifted to Mumbai.

As per reports, an explosion of the boiler is suspected to be the cause of the accident. The fire has been extinguished and the investigation to find out the real cause of the incident has started.