All England Open Badminton Championship: PV Sindhu crashes out in semi finals

Mar 20, 2021, 07:42 pm IST

In shuttle badminton, India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open Badminton Championships. Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand defeated  Sindhu  in the semi finals. Sindhu lost 17-21, 9-21 in a match that lasted just 45 minutes .

Sindhu had lost the semifinal in the 2018 edition as well.  Sindhu was the last Indian remaining in the tournament. Sindhu had defeated Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in women’s singles quarterfinal to enter the semi.

