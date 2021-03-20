Andhra Pradesh: Orvakal Airport will be inaugurated on March 26. Flight services will begin from March 28

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Orvakal Airport on March 26. Regular flight services will begin from March 28th onwards.

The Orvakal Airport received the approval of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in January this year. The State government had spent more than Rs 150 crore for the airport project strategically located near Hyderabad- Bengaluru highway. The commencement of flight services will speed up the industrial development in the backward region of Rayalaseema.

The first domestic flight will arrive in Orvakal from Bengaluru on March 28. IndiGo will operate flight services from Orvakal to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Later on, Orvakkal airport will also have connecting flights to Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and the District Collector G Veerapandian inspected the facilities at the airport on Friday. Later the Finance Minister held a review meeting with District Collector and other officials. The Collector updated the Finance Minister about the various developmental activities at the airport.