Dattatreya Hosabale appointed as RSS general secretary

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has appointed Dattatreya Hosabale as the general secretary of the organization. Dattatreya Hosabale has replaced the senior leader of the RSS, Bhaiyyaji Joshi. The decision was taken at the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS held in Bengaluru.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi is one of the senior leader of RSS. He was appointed as the general secretary of RSS in 2009 and completed four terms of three years each in the position.

Dattatreya Hosabale aged 65 has joined the RSS in 1968. In 1978, became a full-time organiser. In 2004, he became the second in command of the intellectual wing of the RSS.