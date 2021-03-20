DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Dattatreya Hosabale appointed as RSS general secretary

Mar 20, 2021, 04:19 pm IST

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has appointed Dattatreya Hosabale as the general secretary of the organization. Dattatreya Hosabale has replaced the senior leader of the RSS, Bhaiyyaji Joshi. The decision was taken at the Akhila Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS held  in Bengaluru.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi  is one of the senior leader of RSS. He was appointed as the general secretary of RSS in 2009 and completed four terms of three years each in the position.

Dattatreya Hosabale aged 65 has joined the RSS in 1968.  In 1978, became a full-time organiser. In 2004, he became the second in command of the intellectual wing of the RSS.

