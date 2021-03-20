Increase in COVID spread: Lockdown announced in 3 cities of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Lockdown have been declared in three cities in Madhya Pradesh in the wake of Covid outbreak. Apart from the capital Bhopal, lockdowns have been announced in Indore and Jabalpur. All three cities will be completely closed from 10pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday. The state government on Friday announced a holiday till March 31 for all educational institutions, including schools and colleges. Government sources said the increase in Covid cases in the neighboring state of Maharashtra has led to a move towards preventive measures, including lockdowns.

Covid confirmed 1,140 in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. This brings the total number of patients in the state to 2,73,097. Currently the number of active patients is 6,600. The death toll from Covid infection in the state has risen to 3,901. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced some restrictions in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state chief ministers to take necessary steps to prevent a increase in Covid spread. All bus services from Maharashtra to Madhya Pradesh and back were ordered to be suspended from March 20. According to the new regulations, shopping malls will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am. The Chief Minister has asked to increase the daily vaccine supply to five lakhs.