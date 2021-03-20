DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 , after getting vaccinated

Mar 20, 2021, 04:56 pm IST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The former skipper of Pakistan cricket team has been contracted the infection just two days after getting vaccinated. This was confirmed by Pakistan health minister . Imran Khan took the Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sinopharm’ developed by China.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” tweeted Faisal Sultan, Imran Khan’s special assistant on National Health Service.

“He (Imran Khan) only got the first dose and merely two days ago, which is too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop two-three weeks after the second dose of two-dose Covid vaccines”, said the National Health Services in Pakistan.

China had donated 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan on February 1. Pakistan will soon get made-in-India coronavirus vaccines under the United Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization or GAVI, a public-private global health partnership to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.

 

