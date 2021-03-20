Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19 , after getting vaccinated

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19. The former skipper of Pakistan cricket team has been contracted the infection just two days after getting vaccinated. This was confirmed by Pakistan health minister . Imran Khan took the Covid-19 vaccine ‘Sinopharm’ developed by China.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating at home,” tweeted Faisal Sultan, Imran Khan’s special assistant on National Health Service.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

“He (Imran Khan) only got the first dose and merely two days ago, which is too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop two-three weeks after the second dose of two-dose Covid vaccines”, said the National Health Services in Pakistan.

??????? ???????? ?????? ?????????°

And when I am ill, it is He Who cures me.

(Qur’an 26:80) Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home. — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 20, 2021

China had donated 5 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine to Pakistan on February 1. Pakistan will soon get made-in-India coronavirus vaccines under the United Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization or GAVI, a public-private global health partnership to increase access to immunisation in poor countries.