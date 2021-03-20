“Sona New York”: Priyanka Chopra shares pic of her new Indian restaurant in New York

Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared the details of her new restaurant in New York on Twitter. The actress shared a beautiful interior photo of the restaurant called Sona Restaurant for the fans. On Friday night, the actress released a picture of the interior with a caption, “#SonaNewYork’s website is LIVE! Check it out”.

“SONA reimagines the wonders of Indian fare in a space that evokes a bygone era of a boisterous yet elegant India—all within the heart of New York City,” reads the description on the website. Many people, including fans and celebrities, have come forward to congratulate Priyanka on her new venture. This is not Priyanka’s first venture. Priyanka is the tech investor in India for dating app Bumble. Priyanka has also recently launched its own haircare brand, Anomaly Haircare.