WhatsApp, Instagram faced a global outage; Restored

Mar 20, 2021, 08:14 am IST
WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger services have been temporarily down. Services were down around 11 pm on Friday night. Users took to Twitter to report issues with multiple services. #Instagramdown and #WhatsApp down began trending on Twitter. But after a while, the services were restored. “There are a number of issues currently affecting Facebook products, including gaming streams. Multiple teams are working on it, and we’ll update you when we can,” read a tweet from the official Facebook Gaming account at 11:24 pm IST. Facebook Gaming was restored around 12:27 am IST.

“We’ve restored service. If you continue to have issues going live, or see issues on a stream, please either contact support ( http://fb.gg/support ) or report directly from the stream. Thanks for your patience!” read a tweet from Facebook Gaming. However, Facebook has not disclosed the reason for the outage.

