50% discount on fines announced in UAE

UAE has announced a 50% discount on fines. The new scheme was launched to mark the International Day of Happiness.

The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced the new initiative. As per the scheme, the residents can now avail a 50 per cent discount on environmental fines for a period of three days starting from Sunday in Ras Al Khaimah.

The department confirmed that the initiative comes as part of its efforts to please customers and community members and to motivate and facilitate the violators to pay off the fines issued against them