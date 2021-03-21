Air Force deploys woman pilots to fly MiG-29 fighter aircraft

The Indian Air Force has decided to deploy women fighter pilots to fly the MiG-29 fighter jet. Currently, women fly MiG – 21 Bison, Sukhoi-30, and Rafale fighter jets. Following this, the Army has decided to deploy women to the more practical MiG-29. Since 2015, the Air Force has deployed 10 women pilots.

Most of these were launched in the MiG-21. Last year, Rafael assigned the first female fighter, Lt. Shivangi Singh, to the squadron.“Pilots are assigned to fighter squadrons according to laid-down norms. It has nothing to do with gender,” said a senior official cited above.“There is no difference in the performance of male or female fighter pilots. They are military professionals trained to carry out specific roles,” said a second official.