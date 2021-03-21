Covid vaccination expenses will be refunded to employees: Adani Group

Adani Group has decided to refund the charges paid for the vaccination against the novel coronavirus by its employees and their families. As the coronavirus is spreading the Adani Group had decided to vaccinate all the employees and their family members free of cost and if the employees had already paid for the vaccination it will be refunded soon.

Chief Human Resources Officer Vikram Tandon said, “We are pleased to share that we will reimburse vaccination charges for every Adani employee their spouse and children as well as employee’s parents, between now and April 30, 2021.” The letter noted that the government is accelerating the vaccination programme to control the further spread of the killer virus and to minimise sickness on account of the pandemic. The country has mounted a significant peak and has administered over four crore vaccinations.