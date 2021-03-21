Himachal Pradesh government issued instructions to limit gatherings

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued instructions to limit gatherings in indoor and outdoor functions to 50 percent of the occupancy of the venue. The maximum permitted number for an indoor social function is 200. After two-three days prior permission would be needed for holding social gatherings.

The Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur issued the instructions while talking to the media after a review meeting with officials. Earlier he had presided over a video conference with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and chief medical officers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The government had postponed the Fairs/Festivals/Melas /Tournaments and other such events that result in a congregation of a large number of people till the situation relating to Covid -19 improve. The ongoing fairs would continue by adopting the standard operating procedures.

The RT-PCR tests will be increased and the containment zone approach will be implemented strictly.