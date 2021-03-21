Photo of voters cleaning ‘Metro Man’, E. Sreedharan feet goes viral ; Left makes sharp criticism

Palakkad; BJP contestant from Palakkad in Kerala, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan has arrived on the initial point of sharp blame from the Left. Sreedharan entered the BJP last month and was announced as the party’s candidate from Palakkad in the April 6 Kerala assembly polls. In the Palakkad assembly constituency, Sreedharan is opposing sitting MLA Shafi Parambil of the Congress and CPI(M)’s CP Pramod.

The turmoil started for 88-year-old E Sreedharan after pictures of voters touching and wiping his feet moved into the extensive flow on social media. The images were snapped during ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan’s election campaign in Palakkad. In one picture, a voter was viewed kneeling before Sreedharan while another displays a man cleaning his feet with a cloth.

Protecting himself, ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan stated that the pictures reveal voters showing their admiration towards him in the conventional Indian way.”It is our Indian tradition. What is wrong with it? They were expressing their respect. They were not worshipping me,” Sreedharan told reporters.CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam scrutinized the BJP candidate and said the pictures expressed dimensions about the inclination in which the BJP was leading the country.

“He is saying it is an Indian tradition. This is an example of the direction in which the BJP is taking our country, the political system, and democratic values,” Binoy Viswam said.CPI leader Viswam went yet further to declare that India had observed Sreedharan as “a torchbearer of modern technology” but the ‘Metro Man’ transformed after moving into “prison of the politics of the BJP and RSS”.