UAE based airline offers UAE-India flights for 306 Dirhams

Dubai based budget airline company has launched a new offer for passengers travelling to India. Flyduabi has announced a special one-way tickets. This special one-way tickets from Dubai to India and Middle Eastern destinations will available in a discounter price of Dh306. The special fares are available to book until April 1, 2021, for travel up to September 30, 2021.

Flydubai offers one-way flights to Mumbai for Dh306, Kozhikode for Dh330 and Chennai for Dh340. Airfare for Thiruvananthapuram starts from Dh350; Dh390 for Delhi and Hyderabad; Dh400 to Ahmedabad; Dh430 to Lucknow; and Dh450 to Bengaluru.

Flydubai offers flights to Middle Eastern and North African destinations; one-way airfare for economy class to Alexandria starts from Dh610; Dh780 to Khartoum; Dh920 to Entebbe; Dh940 to Dar es Salamaa; Dh970 to Istanbul; Dh1,040 to Beirut; Dh1,1160 for Addis Ababa; and Dh1,210 to Amman.