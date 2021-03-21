US defense secretary Lloyd Austin says that his country doesn’t consider “India and China were at war

New Delhi: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said that his country doesn’t consider India and China were at war. He was speaking after a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. He said the US would continue to work with like-minded countries to ensure that the right things are done to maintain peace. “We are working with India, Australia, and Japan in the Indo-Pacific region to ensure that freedom of navigation is maintained and to keep the Indo-Pacific region free and open. There are a lot of capabilities in these countries,” said Austin.

“Working with like-minded countries which have shared interest is the only way to check any aggression and we look forward to continuing to do that in the future,” he added. There has been no discussion on possible American sanctions over India’s plan to buy long-range S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia, Austin told reporters on Saturday. “India hasn’t acquired the S-400 Russian missile system yet, so the issue of sanctions was not discussed,” Austin added.