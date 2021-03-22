Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Covid negative certificate mandatory for tourists

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration made it mandatory for the tourists to produce Covid negative certificate to enter the island.

Deputy Director (Health) and nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Avijit Roy said, “It is compulsory for tourists to produce COVID negative reports from their native places to enter the islands. The archipelago has not reported a single coronavirus fatality in the last six months.” He also said that even islanders have to produce COVID negative certificates to visit any other island, other than the one they live in.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distance is compulsory on the island. The administration is also keeping a vigil on social gatherings and strict action is being taken against organisers of events where the limit of gatherings is breached.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have intensified vigilance against COVID pandemic as the tourism industry has seen a revival recently. M Vinod, President of Andaman Association of Tour Operators, said that all the islands have been opened for tourism and 700-800 tourists are visiting the archipelago on average every day.