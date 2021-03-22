Audi launched ‘S5 Sportback ‘ in India: Know the features and price

Popular luxury car makers, Audi has launched its ‘S5 Sportback’ in India. Audi launched the S5 Sportback in 2017. The new model is as an updated version of the previous car. The cari is priced at Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The luxury sedan is powered with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo, V6 petrol engine. This engine delivers 354 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox which sends power across all the wheels thanks to the Audi’s Quattro system.

The car is capable of hitting 100kmph from a standstill in close to 4.8 seconds. The top speed of the Audi S5 Sportback has been rated at 250 kmph. The car makes use of five driving modes including Dynamic, Comfort, Efficiency, Auto and Individual. The updated sedan have a 10-inch floating touchscreen. There is also a 12.2-inch digital MID screen for the driver