Customs officials seized smuggled gold, foreign currency at airports

The Custom Department officials has seized smuggled gold and foreign currency from passengers at two airports in Tamil Nadu. Customs officials seized around 2.94 kg gold, worth Rs. 1.37 crore at Trichy International Airport in the last week. The officials also arrested three passengers who arrived from Dubai at the airport in connection with this. The arrested were identified as Syed Ahamedulla (22), Santhosh Selvam (33), and Abdullah (35) .

2948.500 Grams of Gold, totally valued at Rs.1.37 Crores was seized at Trichy International Airport by the Officers of Trichy Customs (Preventive)Zone during the week 14.03.21 to 20.03.21.@cbic_india pic.twitter.com/YsRbEXpeA3 — Trichy Customs (Prev) Zone (@cusprevtrichy) March 21, 2021

In the last two days, the customs officials at the Chennai International Airport has seized smuggled gold weighing 5.55 kg worth Rs. 2.53 crore and foreign currency worth Rs. 24 lakhs from passengers. The arrested passengers have been identified as Balu Ganesan (42), Anbazhagan (24), A Thamin Ansari (26), Syed Ahamedulla (22), Santhosh Selvam (33), and Abdullah (35).

“Magroob Akbarali (39) and Zubair Hassan (26) arrived from Dubai were intercepted at the exit. Their hairstyles looked suspicious. On examination, they were found to be wearing wigs and having a partly tonsured head. Two gold paste packets weighing 698 grams were found concealed under their wigs which on extraction yielded 595 grams gold,” the statement said. In another case, Balu Ganesan (42), who arrived by same flight was intercepted and on personal search three bundles of gold paste recovered from the rectum which on extraction yielded 622 grams of gold. He was arrested”,a statement issued by Customs said.