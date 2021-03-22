“DEMISE”; Famous writer filmmaker known for films like “Kabhi Kabhie” passes away

Well-known writer filmmaker Sagar Sarhadi, recognized for films like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, and Bazaar, passed away late Sunday night because of age-related problems. He was 88. Sarhadi breathed his last at his home in Mumbai, his nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar told.

“He passed away shortly before midnight. He wasn’t keeping well for some time and had even stopped eating. He passed away peacefully,” Mr. Talwar said. Sarhadi’s last rites will be taken at Sion crematorium at around 11 a.m.

Born as Ganga Sagar Talwar in Baffa, near Abbottabad city, presently Pakistan, the writer is supposed to have used the title ‘Sarhadi’ to bring with him the association of the frontier region, after he relocated to Delhi when he was 12. Sarhadi started his career composing Urdu short stories and grew as an Urdu playwright. Filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 1976 Kabhi Kabhie, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Raakhee, unlocked the gates for his Bollywood profession. The writer collaborated with Mr. Chopra to write a screenplay in famous films like Silsila (1981) and Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor starrer Chandni, for which he composed the dialogues.

Read more; “Maoist-infested Red Zone” gets a new face with roads and bridge constructions

In 1982, Sarhadi became a director with Bazaar, starring Supriya Pathak Shah, Farooq Shaikh, Smita Patil, and Naseeruddin Shah. Sarhadi is also recognized for penning dialogues for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s debut Deewana in 1992 and Hrithik Roshan’s debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Sarhadi is survived by his nephews and nieces.