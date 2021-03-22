“Huge haul of banned tobacco products seized”; Worth over 1 crore rupees

Chennai; The special team of Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner traced and snagged a huge haul of forbidden tobacco goods, weighing 7.6 tonnes and worth over 1 crore rupees, and broke an inter-State smuggling system near Red Hills on Sunday.

According to the police, in the aspect of the election and as part of Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal’s Drive Against Drugs (DAD) drive, the police have been breaking down on the smuggling of narcotics and other outlawed tobacco goods. The special team of R. Krishnaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram, got information about the smuggling of tobacco products from Bengaluru into Chennai through Krishnagiri.

“Empty trucks go from Chennai in the evening to Krishnagiri and are handed over to the smuggling team in Bengaluru. They load tobacco products and hand over the vehicles to another team, which then returns to Chennai from Krishnagiri. It is then taken to warehouses near Minjur and packed into smaller packets. They are then carried to sub-dealers across the city by dawn in smaller vehicles,” a police officer said.

A sum of 7.6 tonnes of narcotics and eight trucks was captured. Three people were detained and more arrests would be executed in the upcoming days, the police said.