“I say I am a big donkey for having failed to recognise the real face” ; Mamata Banerjee

Shortly later TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, the father of Suvendu Adhikari, entered BJP in the ubiquity of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused herself of not identifying the “true face” of the Adhikari family before.

“I say I am a big donkey (ami Ekta boro gadha) for having failed to recognize them. I don’t know (about it), but people say their ‘empire’ is worth Rs 5,000 crore and they will use the money to buy votes. But don’t vote for them,” Banerjee said at an election gathering. Relating the Adhikari family with “Mir Jafar” (traitor), Banerjee stated the people of the area will provide a befitting response to them.

She also accused the Adhikari family of controlling the district as “zamindars” (landlords) by getting complete charge of the region, alleging that even she was not permitted to carry public meetings. Sisir, the chief of the Adhikari family, which exercises significant impact in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district, stated that he had to work hard to advance through the levels in the TMC, but the execution distributed out to him and his sons, of late, compelled him to change camp.

Recently, Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari had left party from TMC to BJP.“The way our family was driven out (of TMC) will be forever written in history. We will rise against all political attacks and atrocities in Bengal. We will work under Modiji and Amit Shahji,” Sisir Adhikari told after entering BJP. Banerjee later called BJP a “party of monsters”. She said, “BJP means Bharatiya Joghonno (bad) Party. I was Lok Sabha MP seven times and I have seen many prime ministers. But I have never seen such a ruthless, cruel PM. BJP is a party of monsters, demons, Ravana, Duryodhana, Dushasana, unrest, and terror.”