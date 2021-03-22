Lok Sabha clears center’s bill to extend power to Delhi LG

New Delhi: A bill giving more powers to the central government over Delhi has been passed in the Lok Sabha. The move is a setback for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi National Capital Region (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in the Lok Sabha, is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bill gives the lieutenant governor appointed by the central government more powers than the elected government in Delhi. The bill was introduced in Parliament last week.

The bill was introduced by the Center three years after the Supreme Court intervened in a dispute between the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the lieutenant governor. The central government claims that the bill will accurately define the responsibilities of the Delhi government and the lieutenant governor. “Passage of GNCTD Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people,” tweeted the Chief Minister.