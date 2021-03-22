Members of SCO including India, Pakistan, and China will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise

India, Pakistan, China, and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will hold a joint anti-terrorism exercise. The decision to hold the joint exercise named “Pabbi-Antiterror-2021″ was taken at the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on March 18.

At the meeting, the draft program of cooperation for 2022-2024 to counter-terrorism, separatism, and extremism was also approved by the representatives of the SCO member states.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported that “Decisions have been made to improve cooperation between the competent authorities of the SCO member states in identifying and suppressing channels that finance terrorist activities.”

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), or Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security founded on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017.

RATS, headquartered in Tashkent is a permanent organ of the SCO which serves to promote cooperation of member states against the three evils of terrorism, separatism, and extremism.