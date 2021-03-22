Military encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian ; Three terrorists killed

Three anonymous terrorists have been killed in a continuing operation of the security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday.“Three militants have been killed in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian in an encounter,” a police representative said.

Read more; “Indo-China Standoff”; 11th round of military-level talks on Ladakh border expected this week

The police stated that a joint party of the Shopian police, the Army’s 34 RR, and the CRPF arrived under fire while a search operation in Manihal village. The operation was propelled after particular data about the presence of militants.“The search operation is on,” the police said. The Internet service has been blocked in the region.