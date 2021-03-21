“Indo-China Standoff”; 11th round of military-level talks on Ladakh border expected this week

India and China are expected persisting to possess the 11th round of Corps Commander-level talks across the border faceoff over the LAC in Ladakh in the forthcoming week, top government sources told.“The corps commander-level talks are likely to be held later this week following the diplomatic-level talks that were on March 12. The talks would aim at passing a resolution on the ongoing standoff at the Gogra heights, CNC junction, and Depsang plains areas,” government sources said.

The two rivals are possible to make upon the preparations arrived earlier on the withdrawal from the Pangong lake region last month, they said. Both teams are also anticipated to review a comprehensive strategy about disengagement from the Depsang plains field where the Chinese have set more than 3,000 troops and heavy-armored vehicles.

Read more; Photo of voters cleaning ‘Metro Man’, E. Sreedharan feet goes viral ; Left makes sharp criticism

India and China last month favorably released from the Pangong lake area by drawing back both men and machines from the region. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also stated that India and China acknowledged that the deal stretched between the two foreign ministers in Moscow in September as well as their latest phone conversation in February should remain to manage the operation of the two sides on the border deadlock.

On February 11, India and China had kept the 10th round of military discussions with a center on carrying ahead the disengagement process at friction positions like Hot Springs, Gogra, and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.