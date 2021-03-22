Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kerala today for election campaign

Kochi: Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kochi today as a part of the UDF election campaign.”Rahul Gandhi will be in Kerala tomorrow to begin a two-day visit to the State,” Congress tweeted on Sunday. He will attend public meetings in various assembly constituencies in Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Alappuzha districts. Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Kochi Naval Airport at 11 am and will then proceed to St. Teresa’s College to participate in a discussion with the students.

He will also attend election meetings in Vypin, Kochi, and Tripunithura constituencies. Rahul Gandhi will leave for Alappuzha at 4 pm and will attend election meetings in Aroor, Cherthala, Alappuzha, Ambalappuzha, and Harippad constituencies. On the second day of the tour, he will participate in election campaign meetings in Kottayam district and eastern parts of Ernakulam district tomorrow.