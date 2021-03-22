Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep’s daughter to make her debut with Karan Johar’s Dharma productions

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her debut film. Shanaya is preparing to act in a new film produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. Most of the Bollywood star kids came to the film through Karan Johar films. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janvi Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey have all appeared in films before Dharma productions.

Sharing a bunch of glamorous videos and a bunch of stunning pictures of Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance, and diligence are so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July (sic)!”