Schools, colleges will remain shut till March 31: New guidelines issued

The schools and colleges in Chandigarh will be closed with immediate effect till March 31. This was announced by the administration. All teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the schools. The decision was taken as the covid-19 cases had rised in the Union Territory.

Online exams for classes 3 to 8 will be held as per schedule. The online examination being conducted by the Punjab University will continue as per schedule.

Chandigarh reported as many as 208 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 24,667. The number of active cases now at 1,979 and death toll stands at 363.