State government reduced legal drinking age

A state government has reduced the legal drinking age. Delhi government has reduced the legal drinking age. The legal drinking age has been reduced to 21 from 25. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced this on Monday.

“The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi. No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital,” Sisodia said. The decision was taken as per the recommendation of an expert committee.

Delhi was one of only six states or union territories that pegged the benchmark at 25. In Mumbai, only hard liquor is barred for those under 25, while wine and beer is allowed at 21.