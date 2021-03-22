“Virtual Autopsy” ; The dead bodies will not be torn, Know more…

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has started a unique sort of post-mortem-‘Virtual Autopsy’. Delhi AIIMS becomes the first hospital in South-East Asia to conduct a virtual autopsy

Hospital officials said that virtual autopsy is the best way to record. ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava inaugurated the event. Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS forensic unit, told that the body was being treated in a dignified way.

What is Virtual Autopsy?

Officials say that virtual autopsy needs much less time than traditional postmortem. Procedures can be performed within an hour. The reason for death can be determined by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or digital computerized tomography (CT) scans and a quick look at everything that has happened to the body. The organs of the body will be carefully evaluated and the results of what happened will be given. The test will be performed more than once.

The dead-body does not need to be cut; The greatest feature of the virtual autopsy is that it does not have to be cut. Doctors do not have to apply any kind of wounds on the body. Rather, the cause of death is identified by advanced scanning and imaging. Laying the body on a CT scan machine will record 25,000 images in a matter of seconds. This comprises all wounds and bruises on the body. Damage to cells and internal organs can be quickly identified and recorded.

The virtual autopsy has been launched at AIIMS yesterday. The traditional postmortem will take at least six hours. The advantage of Virtual Autopsy is that the body can be transferred after completing all the tests within an hour. In addition, this report can be used for research and future investigations. The virtual autopsy was introduced in the United States, Australia, and Switzerland.