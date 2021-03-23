5 Police personnel killed, several injured in landmine blast by Maoists

In a shocking incident, 5 police personnel were killed and 13 others were injured in a landmine blast. The Maoists had blew up the bus carrying 27 police personnel in Narayanpur district in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. The landmine explosion took place between Kanhargaon and Kadenar villages under Dhaudai police station limits.

The police personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) were returning in the bus to Naryanpur town, after a counter-insurgency operation. The injured personnel are being airlifted to Raipur in an Indian Air Force chopper for treatment.

This was the second major Naxal attack on the security personnel in the span of one year. On March 21, 2020, 17 security personnel, including 12 from DRG, were killed in a Naxal ambush in Sukma district.