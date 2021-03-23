All educational institutions , except medical colleges, will be closed down from Wednesday

All educational institutions, except medical colleges, in Telangana will be shut down from Wednesday, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy declared in the Assembly on Tuesday. She stated that all the lodgings/hostels of the schools, residential schools, and colleges in both the government and private division will also be shutdown. Still, online classes will advance for all the students.

The Minister announced that the government has recognized the point that academic activities cannot be administered in isolation in schools and there is a possibility of the virus growing in the student groups. Increasing cases of COVID-19 were examined in schools and hostels after they were resumed. She said a related declaration was carried in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

The Minister said parents had also shown severe anxiety over the circumstances in schools and their opinions have also been brought into account. The decision was taken keeping in the prospect of students’ interests as well as the teachers. To assure academic activity was not interrupted, she announced that online classes would remain in progress for all the students.