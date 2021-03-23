CM announces 30% pay hike for govt employees; retirement age increased

Telangana: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a salaries hike of government employees and teachers by 30 percent. The retirement age has been raised to 61. The Government approved the report of the Eleventh Pay Commission. Employees will receive the revised salary from April 1. The increase will benefit contract workers, outsourced workers, home guards, Anganwadi-Asha workers, and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan employees. There are 9,17,797 government employees in Telangana.

“We have decided to give 30% fitment (hike in basic salary) to the employees with effect from April 1,” the chief minister announced. The pay revision commission, in its report submitted to the government in January, recommended a salary hike of only 7%.“So far, we have completed 80% of the promotion exercise and we shall take up the remaining promotions at the earliest. After all the eligible employees get the promotions, the vacancies arising thereon would be filled in due course,” he said.