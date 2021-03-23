Country extends lockdown till April 18

A country has extended lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Germany has announced this. Germany has extended lockdown until April 18. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced this. German Chancellor Angela Merkel Urged the citizens to stay at home during the festive season.

Cultural, leisure and sporting facilities will stay shuttered through to April 18, and a lockdown will come into force between April 1 and 5, as Christians celebrate Easter. Almost all shops will be closed across the five days, and religious services will be moved online.

“The situation is serious. Case numbers are rising exponentially and intensive care beds are filling up again. Essentially, we have a new virus… it is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer,” Merkel said.