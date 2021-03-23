Covid -19 Vaccine: Everyone above 45 years eligible

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today announced that the Union Cabinet on Tuesday decided to allow vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years starting from April 1. He also said that there will be no need for medical certificates supporting co-morbidity conditions.

In view of scientific evidence, the gap between two Covishield doses has also been extended up to eight weeks as this is more effective in building immunity. Earlier the gap was from its earlier four weeks.

The first phase of the vaccination drive started on January 16. Frontline workers and healthcare workers were the first ones to be administered the vaccine.

In the second phase of the vaccination drive which started on 1 March in the country, senior citizens and those above 45 years with co-morbidity conditions were made eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

The major move to make everyone above 45 eligible for the coronavirus vaccine was taken in view of increasing Covid-19 cases in many states. There will be no need for medical certificates supporting co-morbidity conditions as the government had stipulated earlier during the second phase of vaccination.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar urged everyone above 45 years to register for Vaccination. “There are enough vaccines available and there should not be any concern on this,” Javadekar said.

The Union Minister said that 4.85 crore people have been vaccinated till now. Of this 80 lakh people received the second dose of vaccination. COVID-19 cases are increasing in the country daily. 40,715 cases were recorded in a day, taking the nationwide infection tally to 1,16,86,796. The COVID-19 death toll also increased to 1,60,166. Total recoveries were recorded as 1, 1 1,81,253.