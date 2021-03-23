Gujarat bans Holi celebrations in view of surging coronavirus cases

Gujarat announced on Sunday that the government will not allow any Holi celebrations that include crowd gathering and playing with colours. But the ritual of ‘Holika Dahan’ associated with the festival is allowed with crowd restrictions. The decision was made in view of surging coronavirus cases in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday announced that “No permission is granted for the celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi.” Patel also appealed to people to stay away from celebrating the festival as a safety precaution owing to the spike in Covid-19 cases.

Deputy CM said the government will allow only ‘Holika Dahan,’ a pyre lighting ritual symbolizing the victory of good over evil. The number of people would be restricted for the ritual. Holi falls on March 29 and Holika Dahan on its eve on March 28.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani who went live on Social media on Sunday reiterated that there won’t be any lockdown in the state and people need not panic. The Chief Minister also requested people to cooperate with the state government by “showing restraint and carefulness”.