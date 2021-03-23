Is your sense of smell distorted since recovering from Covid? Know the reason from here

One of the main symptoms of the corona is the loss of the ability to smell and taste. But it can take months or weeks for being normal after the loss of smell. But experts say that if many of the smells you used to enjoy are bothering you now, it could be a condition called parosmia. According to a new study, 47% of people in the world have experienced significant changes in their sense of taste and smell after a covid infection. More than half of them are reports of psoriasis.

The study also found that the inability to detect odors in this way adversely affects people’s daily lives. But most people recover from this condition within months. “People’s reunions and moments with loved ones can affect people with this condition,” said Dr. John H. Snyder, a professor at the University of Newcastle in England.