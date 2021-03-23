Kangana Ranaut starrer Jayalalithaa’s biopic, titled Thalaivi’s trailer is out now. Watch it here

The trailer of the upcoming movie ‘Thalaivi based on the life of Jayalalithaa, the former Chief Minister and actress of Tamil Nadu has been released. Kangana Ranaut will play Jayalalithaa in the film directed by A. L. Vijay. Arvind Swamy will play the role of MGR in the film. In the movie, Kangana will play two roles. Malayalee actress Shamna Kazim will play the role of Sasikala. According to reports, the film will be released simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi.

Announcing the trailer release date on social media, Kangana, who essays the titular role in the movie, wrote on Twitter, “One day to go for the trailer launch of #Thalaivi Gaining 20 kgs and losing it all back within a span of few months wasn’t the only challenge that I faced while filming this Epic Biopic, the wait is getting over just in few hours Jaya will be your forever.”