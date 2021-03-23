Ruskin Bond and his favourite book

Ruskin Bond is one of the most lovable story teller in the mind of all book lovers. His name name comes to our mind instantly when we think of stories. Reading his works through his delightful words gives us a new freshness. The author’s sense of humour is a notable one. Now he had shared in Facebook about his personal favourite book, which we will be surprised after seeing its name.

“My favourite book,” reads the simple caption of the post. The picture is Bond sitting with a voluminous edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.

The post was shared on March 21, and the post has earned . Praising the authors sense of humour the post has received over 8,000 reactions and lots of comments. Some people showerad love for the remarkable author to and some others simply shared heart emojis for the share.