‘Setback to expats’: Ministry of Labour issues restrictions on hiring expats in some professions

A gulf country has announced a decision which is a big setback to expats. Oman has announced this. The Labour Ministry in Oman has announced that some professions will be nationalized.

The Ministry of Labour has restricted the jobs of sales, accounting, storekeepers, cashiers at money exchange houses and administration jobs in malls and in commercial centres to Omani citizens only. Even some positions in stores have also been reserved for locals.

“The Ministry advises the owners of commercial and consumer malls to adhere to the Ministerial Resolution No. 8/2021, which will be effective from July 20, 2021, restricting the practice of some professions in consumer malls to Omanis only”, said a statement issued by the ministry.