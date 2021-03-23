Spain: Age Limit raised from 55 to 65 for AstraZeneca Vaccine

Spain would resume the use of AstraZeneca Vaccine. It had also extended the age limit for people to receive Astra Zeneca Vaccine from 55 to 65. The move to expand the age limit to 65 would help bring many older people under vaccination.

Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias after a meeting with regional health departments on Monday said that “The age limit set at 55 years is abolished and the limit is extended to 65 years. “

Last week some European countries including Spain, Germany, France, and Italy suspended the use of the AstraZeneca Vaccine after reports linked it to blood clots in a very small number of people.

Many countries have resumed the use of it after Europe’s medicines regulator concluded it was “safe and effective. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) reviewed the vaccine after 13 European countries suspended use of it over fears of a link to blood clots. It was found out that the jab was “not associated” with a higher risk of clots.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had also urged the countries to continue using the vaccine.

The move to resume the vaccine’s use would help to accelerate the country’s inoculation drive. The government is determined to vaccinate 70 percent of Spain’s population by the end of summer.

So far 2.1 million people in Spain have been vaccinated against coronavirus. Priority was given to residents and workers in nursing homes.