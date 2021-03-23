UAE bans gatherings for mid-Sha’ban

the gatherings for mid-Sha’ban has been banned in UAE. The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ras Al Khaimah has banned on middle of Sha’ban gatherings. The decision was taken considering the coronavirus situatiuon.

Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of RAK Police has made it clear that at violators would not be treated with leniency.

The night between Sha’ban 14 and 15 is often observed by Muslims. This is regarded as the night when sinners are forgiven. Prayers and gatherings are often arranged by the community to celebrate the blessed night.