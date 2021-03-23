UAE introduces 2 new visas to attract new talent and open up global business opportunities

Dubai: Newly announced 5-year multiple entry visa and remote work visa, which facilitates online work anywhere in the world, is expected to attract more professionals and investors to the UAE. The remote work visa is issued for a period of one year whether the company is in the UAE or not. With this, companies will be able to retain skilled employees in the UAE without having to spend huge sums to open an office. Employees can also stay in the UAE under their own sponsorship.

People from different parts of the world can stay together for work. Companies that had to close their offices during the Kovid crisis can also continue their business with remote work visas. People from different parts of the world can stay together for work. Companies that had to close their offices during the Covid crisis can also continue their business with remote work visas. Multiple entry visa allows all nationalities to come and go in the UAE any number of times without a sponsor. You can stay up to 90 days at a time. It can be renewed for another 90 days. Those who had not completed their term earlier could not enter the country later.