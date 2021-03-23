UAE to launch driverless cars to transport passengers for free

UAE will soon launch driverless cars to transport passengers for free. The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi is going to launch this initiative in the UAE capital.

As per reports, the self-driving vehicles will be piloted in two phases. The first phase includes three vehicles operating in the main area of Yas Island in the pick-up and drop-off points for hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and offices. The second phase includes more than 10 vehicles in multiple locations across Abu Dhabi. The service will be free of cost in both phases, and will be provided from 8am to 8pm.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) signed a cooperation agreement with Bayanat , for the trial operations of the autonomous vehicles.