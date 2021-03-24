Bollywood actor Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19. A spokesperson of the actor confirmed, “Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

The 56-year-old actor is doing “fine” and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested. Earlier, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria and Satish Kaushik also tested positive for Covid-19, apart from Aamir and Kartik.