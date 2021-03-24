Bharat Bandh announced on March 26

The union of protesting farmers had announced to demonstrate a ‘Bharat bandh’ on March 26. The unions called for the strike against the farm laws, rising fuel prices, unemployment But this will not affect Kerala state. CPM MP and leader of Kisan Sabha has said that the union had exempted Kerala state. The decision was taken as the state is going for the assembly elections.

“They (Centre) has tried to divide us on the lines of caste and religion but they were unsuccessful. You would need to go to Delhi when asked and have to breach barricades again. PM Modi said farmers can sell crops anywhere. We will prove it by selling at State Assemblies, Collectors’ offices and the Parliament. No mandi can be better than Parliament ,” said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait.